Watch Carrie Underwood’s Randy Travis Tribute at ‘Opry 100: A Live Celebration’

Carrie Underwood delivered a stirring tribute to Randy Travis during NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration on Wednesday night (March 19).

The performance was as poignant as it was appropriate.

Country fans may recall it was Travis who — 17 years ago, almost to the day — invited Underwood to join the Grand Ole Opry. Soon after they would release a version of his song "I Told You So" that would reinvigorate interest in his career, especially after she brought it to national television.

Travis was seated in the front row at the Opry to take in the full show on Wednesday night. Underwood began with a true-to-form version of his 2002 hit "Three Wooden Crosses" before she urged the audience to sing along as she started "Forever and Ever, Amen."

Cameras wasted no time finding Travis, seated alongside his wife Mary. He looked to be loving every moment of it.

After Travis suffered a stroke in 2013, he's been limited vocally. However, the Country Music Hall of Famer has been known to try "Amazing Grace" and can regularly help close this 1987 hit. For this reason, the audience knew exactly what was coming as Underwood left the stage and headed his way.

Knowing what was coming didn't make the moment any less special. Watch as Underwood and Travis sing together during Opry 100, the Grand Ole Opry's 100 year anniversary television special.

Dozens of country performers took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium for the live television event. Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Post Malone, provided highlights as well. Blake Shelton hosted and performed.

This performance from Underwood comes during a very busy few months for the singer: She started 2025 by performing at President Trump's inauguration and then began a media tour to promote her first season as judge on American Idol.

Travis has also been busy. His More Life Tour continues in Georgia on Thursday (March 20) with dates through November.