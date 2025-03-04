Randy Travis Extends His 2025 More Life Tour With 30 New Dates
Randy Travis fans have 30 more chances to see him on the road in 2025. The “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer’s More Life Tour will now last into November.
After a successful spring run wraps in May, the tour will take a summer break before returning in Denver on Aug. 21.
From there Travis and the band will keep a heavy schedule in September, October and November. James Dupré will be singing the hits in front of Travis’ original band. The Country Music Hall of Fame and his wife will be on stage for each show, interacting with the band and celebrating the music.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 10AM local time through Randy Travis' website. A full list of Travis' tour dates is below.
Setlists from previous shows find most of Travis’ well-known hits will be included. For example, SetList.fm shows 22 songs played during a Feb. 8 concert in Scottsdale, Ariz. “Diggin’ Up Bones,” “If I Didn’t Have You,” “On the Other Hand,” “I Told You So” and “Three Wooden Crosses” all make the cut.
Also included is “Where That Came From,” a 2024 release from Travis that was created using AI. The moment created some controversy upon its release, as fans are still very distrusting of AI when it comes to music.
In the end, many still objected to it, unless it was used where no other option was possible, as is the case for Travis, who had a stroke and lost his singing voice more than 10 years ago.
Not coincidentally, James Dupré proved the original vocals for that new song.
Randy Travis' 2025 More Life Tour Dates:
March 20 - Cedartown, Ga. @ Cedartown PAC
March 21 - Princeton, W.Va. @ Chuck Mathena Center
March 22 - Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Theatre
April 10 - Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square
April 11 - Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center
April 12 - Renfro Valley, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
April 24 - Elkham, Ind. @ The Lerner Theatre
April 25 - New Philadelphia, Ohio @ Kent State PAC
April 26 - Clarksburg, W.Va. @ Robinson Grand PAC
May 9 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The High Horse
May 10 - Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall
May 11 - Branson, Mo. @ Clay Cooper Theater
Aug. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
Aug. 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Civic Center
Aug. 25 - Gillette, Wyo. @ CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre
Aug. 26 - Butte, Mont. @ Mother Lode Theatre
Aug. 27 - Missoula, Mont. @ Dennison Theatre
Aug. 28 - Boise, Idaho @ Morrison Theatre
Aug. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kingsbury Hall
Sept. 18 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Sept. 19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre
Sept. 21 - Branson, Mo. @ Clay Cooper Theater
Sept. 26 - Hiawassee, Ga. @ Dailey & Vincent Music Fest
Sept. 27 - Dothan, Ala. @ Dothan City Civic Center
Oct. 1 - San Angelo, Texas @ Murphy Hall
Oct. 2 - Waco, Texas @ Hippodrome
Oct. 3 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
Oct. 16 - Hagerstown, Md. @ Maryland Theatre
Oct. 17 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander PAC
Oct. 18 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Oct. 23 - Lexington, Ky. @ Lexington Opera House
Oct. 24 - Tiffin, Ohio @ Ritz Theatre
Oct. 25 - Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Nov. 5 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Meyer Theatre
Nov. 6 - Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center
Nov. 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts
Nov. 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Chester Frtiz Auditorium
Nov. 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theatre
Nov. 14 - Maryville, Tenn. @ Clayton Center for the Arts
Nov. 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. @ Forum Theatre
Nov. 21 - Concord, N.H. @ Chubb Theatre
Nov. 22 - Orono, Maine @ Collins Center for the Arts