Randy Travis fans have 30 more chances to see him on the road in 2025. The “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer’s More Life Tour will now last into November.

After a successful spring run wraps in May, the tour will take a summer break before returning in Denver on Aug. 21.

From there Travis and the band will keep a heavy schedule in September, October and November. James Dupré will be singing the hits in front of Travis’ original band. The Country Music Hall of Fame and his wife will be on stage for each show, interacting with the band and celebrating the music.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 10AM local time through Randy Travis' website. A full list of Travis' tour dates is below.

Setlists from previous shows find most of Travis’ well-known hits will be included. For example, SetList.fm shows 22 songs played during a Feb. 8 concert in Scottsdale, Ariz. “Diggin’ Up Bones,” “If I Didn’t Have You,” “On the Other Hand,” “I Told You So” and “Three Wooden Crosses” all make the cut.

Also included is “Where That Came From,” a 2024 release from Travis that was created using AI. The moment created some controversy upon its release, as fans are still very distrusting of AI when it comes to music.

In the end, many still objected to it, unless it was used where no other option was possible, as is the case for Travis, who had a stroke and lost his singing voice more than 10 years ago.

Related: See All Country Music Tour Dates Scheduled for 2025

Not coincidentally, James Dupré proved the original vocals for that new song.

Randy Travis More Life Tour RandyTravis.com loading...

Randy Travis' 2025 More Life Tour Dates:

March 20 - Cedartown, Ga. @ Cedartown PAC

March 21 - Princeton, W.Va. @ Chuck Mathena Center

March 22 - Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Theatre

April 10 - Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square

April 11 - Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center

April 12 - Renfro Valley, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 24 - Elkham, Ind. @ The Lerner Theatre

April 25 - New Philadelphia, Ohio @ Kent State PAC

April 26 - Clarksburg, W.Va. @ Robinson Grand PAC

May 9 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The High Horse

May 10 - Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

May 11 - Branson, Mo. @ Clay Cooper Theater

Aug. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Civic Center

Aug. 25 - Gillette, Wyo. @ CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre

Aug. 26 - Butte, Mont. @ Mother Lode Theatre

Aug. 27 - Missoula, Mont. @ Dennison Theatre

Aug. 28 - Boise, Idaho @ Morrison Theatre

Aug. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kingsbury Hall

Sept. 18 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Sept. 19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 21 - Branson, Mo. @ Clay Cooper Theater

Sept. 26 - Hiawassee, Ga. @ Dailey & Vincent Music Fest

Sept. 27 - Dothan, Ala. @ Dothan City Civic Center

Oct. 1 - San Angelo, Texas @ Murphy Hall

Oct. 2 - Waco, Texas @ Hippodrome

Oct. 3 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 16 - Hagerstown, Md. @ Maryland Theatre

Oct. 17 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander PAC

Oct. 18 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Oct. 23 - Lexington, Ky. @ Lexington Opera House

Oct. 24 - Tiffin, Ohio @ Ritz Theatre

Oct. 25 - Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Nov. 5 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Meyer Theatre

Nov. 6 - Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center

Nov. 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts

Nov. 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Chester Frtiz Auditorium

Nov. 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theatre

Nov. 14 - Maryville, Tenn. @ Clayton Center for the Arts

Nov. 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. @ Forum Theatre

Nov. 21 - Concord, N.H. @ Chubb Theatre

Nov. 22 - Orono, Maine @ Collins Center for the Arts