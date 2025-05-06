Did Carrie Underwood Shade Katy Perry or Are We All Just Bored?

If you Google search Carrie Underwood this morning, the first thing that pops up is a pair of articles that claim she's making fun of Katy Perry, the pop star who formerly held the country singer's American Idol chair.

According to the internet, Underwood's response to if she'd ever take a rocket to space was more than just a statement of personal preference. She was mocking Perry (and I guess Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez etc ...) for taking a Blue Origin space capsule into space in April. It was a "thinly veiled dig" or "subtle shade."

I will not pretend to be above celebrity drama. I've even been accused of disseminating news of a feud in a way that exaggerates key details. What Underwood said had nothing to do with Perry.

Access Hollywood asked Underwood if she'd ever go to space.

They also asked Lionel Richie for thoughts on Perry's journey.

Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest are the other two famous personalities for Season 23 of American Idol.

The TL;DR version of what Underwood said about going to space was, "Awww, hell no!" Here's her actual quote, spoken with a flutter of laughter:

"The day I go space will be when the good Lord decides my time on Earth here is done and he takes me home. So, that will be the day I leave this Earth."

That's it. While Perry's trip likely inspired the question, Underwood doesn't say anything about her or her all-female crewmates. She's laughing, but anyone who agrees with her firm stance on space travel may recognize that as aimed toward the foolishness of the concept.

I'm in the same "Awww, hell no!" group as Underwood, and it's not just limited to space travel. Climbing Mount Everest, karaoke, owning a Tesla Truck ... these are all laughably bad ways for me to spend my time, but my disdain is not a judgement of anyone else.

Underlining this point is that nobody is angry about Lionel Richie saying essentially the same thing as Underwood. He cracked a few more jokes and dismissed the idea, but nobody really noticed. Woman-on-woman drama is a better headline, so here we are.

Just to round out the judging panel, Bryan is on the record as saying he would go to space. Jimmy Kimmel put the question to him, and the country singer said, "I mean, you gotta take that chance."

