Carrie Underwood's three-year-long Reflection Las Vegas residency is going beyond the stage.

The show will be transformed into a concert special, which will be available to stream on Hulu starting Jan. 24.

Underwood announced the news surrounding her New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Fans who haven't gotten a chance to see Underwood's Reflection show live in concert will get the next best thing this month, as the special revisits all the highlights, music and spectacle of Underwood's standing performance in Las Vegas.

It's not available to watch quite yet, but the trailer for the concert special is out now, offering a glimpse into a set list that includes hits like "Wasted," "Two Black Cadillacs" and "Before He Cheats."

Underwood also brings some of her interpretations of standard classics to the stage, such as "How Great Thou Art."

Watch the trailer below:

The final shows in Underwood's Vegas run are set to take place in April 2025, marking the end of three years the singer has spent performing at Resorts World Theatre in Resorts World, Las Vegas. Tickets are still available to purchase for the final shows in the residency.

Underwood's residency will conclude at the outset of a busy year for the singer, who is on deck to join American Idol as a judge this season. That's a full circle moment for her, since she won the show 20 years ago.