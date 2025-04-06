Carrie Underwood Reveals Which Las Vegas Stage Set Item She’s Taking Home

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to say goodbye to her Reflection Las Vegas residency, but there's one item from the show that she hopes to keep with her for good.

That's a special custom throne that was build specifically for her to sit in during her performance of her hit, "Two Black Cadillacs."

During a recent iteration of her Las Vegas performance, Underwood joked to the crowd that she's got "totally normal" plans for the chair after the residency is over.

"We got this chair that I gotta brag on," she said from the stage. "The people that put this together, they literally went to a junkyard and found this super old Cadillac, chopped it up and made a throne for me to sit on."

"I think I'm gonna put it in my living room when we pack up. That's normal, right?" Underwood continued. "Just have my dog in my lap, crocheting on my throne. It'll be awesome."

Read More: Carrie Underwood's Family Farm Welcomes a New Baby

As anyone who's seen Underwood's Vegas set knows, this is no ordinary chair. It's enormous, closer to the length of a standard sofa than a chair itself, and features working headlights and metal tubes fashioned into a set of spikes that form the back of the throne.

In fact, it looks more like something that a Disney villain might sit on than any chair you might expect to find in a standard home.

But Underwood has always leaned into the quirky contrast between her various hobbies and passions. When she's not performing sold-out Vegas shows or in front of the cameras as an American Idol judge, she's at home raising chickens, baking bread, growing veggies or working on her latest "granny hobby" -- crocheting.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Has a 'Dark Side' + it Makes Luke Bryan Nervous

The singer is also a big fan of horror movies. She recently admitted on American Idol that her favorite films are horror classics like Nightmare on Elm Street and Halloween.

Underwood's Las Vegas residency has been going on since December 2021. She'll wrap it up with three more shows on April 9, 11 and 12.