Carrie Underwood stepped out in Nashville on Saturday night (Feb. 22) to catch the Nashville Predators' home game against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena.

That's familiar turf for the singer, since her husband Mike Fisher is a retired professional ice hockey centre who played for the Preds between 2011 and 2018. Fisher was named the captain of the team in 2016, and the following year, he led the team to the Stanley Cup Finals, which they ultimately lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fisher's still one of the most recognized Preds players, and even posed with a photo of him -- on the ice, in uniform -- on the wall of the venue.

"Got to go to the [Nashville Preds] game tonight! Congrats on the W, boys!" Underwood wrote over the photo she shared, celebrating the team's 2-1 victory against the Avalanche.

Instagram Instagram loading...

In another shot, Underwood shared the view of the game from her seat, complete with a row of fans in front of her rocking Predators colors.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Read More: Carrie Underwood on Valentine's Day: 'Mike Got Me What I Wanted'

Underwood and Fisher will celebrate 15 years of marriage this year. They met backstage at one of her concerts in 2008, when Underwood was already a bona fide country star, and Fisher was playing for the Ottawa Senators.

The couple married in 2010, and they've since welcomed two children: A son named Isaiah in February 2015, and another son named Jacob in January 2019.

What Are Carrie Underwood's 2025 Tour Dates?

Underwood is booked for nine more shows in March and April as part of her Reflection residency at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre.

She has not (yet) announced any tour dates outside of her Vegas run, but you'll be able to catch her regularly on this season of American Idol, which she's joining as a full-time judge.

That's a full-circle moment for Underwood, who won the TV singing competition 20 years ago. She's judging alongside fellow country star Luke Bryan, plus Lionel Richie. Season 23 of Idol begins March 9 on ABC.