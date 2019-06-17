What (or who, rather) catches frogs, reads bedtime stories, wrestles and changes diapers? That would be former NHL player Mike Fisher, who was on the receiving end of a loving Instagram post from his wife and country superstar Carrie Underwood on Father's Day (June 16).

Underwood glows in the caption, sharing a photo of Fisher with the couple's two sons, Isaiah Michael, 4, and Jacob Bryan, 4 months.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!” Underwood admits. “To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are so lucky to have you!”

Earlier this year, Fisher also showed his love and appreciation for Underwood on Mother's Day with a similarly positive post about his superstar wife: “Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there and to this great mother!!” Fisher said via Instagram. “She does it all like my mom. Grateful for them both!! The boys and I are Blessed!”

In the photo, Underwood was getting ready for her show and taking care of their newborn son.

The couple welcomed Isaiah (whom they nicknamed Izzy) in 2015, while their latest, Jacob, arrived in January 2019. Underwood recently opened up during an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning in September about her fertility struggles and her three suffered miscarriages from 2017 to 2018.

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out," Underwood told CBS. "In the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.' And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. ... So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'

However, the couple seems to have now overcome that adversity and are relishing in their new family of four. Underwood is also keeping busy in her professional life, with 33 more dates of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, extending from June 18 to October 31, 2019.