Carrie Underwood has really spent the better part of 2025 in her kitchen.

On New Year's Day, she churned out some fresh bread and canned some vegetables. Now, she is showing just how well taken-care-of her two sons are. They're heading back to school after the long winter break, and it sounds like Mom is ready.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

Underwood just shared her latest kitchen creation that is strictly for her boys. She prepared a full muffin tray of cranberry chocolate chip muffins for Isaiah and Jacob to eat for breakfast as they head back to school to kick off 2025.

Most of us just had cereal before school, or if we were extra lucky, a parent was awake and threw an egg on the stovetop.

Here is a woman who is one of the busiest stars on the planet, still taking time to hand-bake and prepare a back-to-school breakfast for her babies.

That isn't all the "Before He Cheats" singer was doing in her kitchen this weekend: Underwood also shared a picture of a random chocolate cake she decided to bake on a whim.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

"Don't know why, but it felt like a make chocolate cake kinda day," she writes alongside the Instagram Story.

That's a good enough reason as any!

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Breathtaking Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, owned a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2-half-bathroom home in an affluent Nashville suburb called Brentwood. The 7,000-square-foot mansion features a wet bar, fitness center and tennis court, as well as a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and extra appliances, including a sub-zero fridge and wine fridge. That house is where Underwood suffered a devastating fall in 2017.

The couple sold the luxurious home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, after they moved into the massive dream home that they had spent several years building from scratch. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker