Here’s Why I Think Carrie Underwood Already Wins ‘Mom of the Year’ for 2025 [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood has really spent the better part of 2025 in her kitchen.
On New Year's Day, she churned out some fresh bread and canned some vegetables. Now, she is showing just how well taken-care-of her two sons are. They're heading back to school after the long winter break, and it sounds like Mom is ready.
Underwood just shared her latest kitchen creation that is strictly for her boys. She prepared a full muffin tray of cranberry chocolate chip muffins for Isaiah and Jacob to eat for breakfast as they head back to school to kick off 2025.
Most of us just had cereal before school, or if we were extra lucky, a parent was awake and threw an egg on the stovetop.
Here is a woman who is one of the busiest stars on the planet, still taking time to hand-bake and prepare a back-to-school breakfast for her babies.
That isn't all the "Before He Cheats" singer was doing in her kitchen this weekend: Underwood also shared a picture of a random chocolate cake she decided to bake on a whim.
"Don't know why, but it felt like a make chocolate cake kinda day," she writes alongside the Instagram Story.
That's a good enough reason as any!
