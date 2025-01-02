Carrie Underwood Spent New Year’s Day in the Kitchen [Pictures]
After rocking Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Carrie Underwood spent New Year's Day somewhere where she also feels comfortable: Her kitchen.
The country star showed off her latest in-kitchen shenanigans via Instagram Stories: Pressure-canning garlic, carrots and potatoes while baking some crazy looking bread concoction.
Underwood is not shy about showing off her melons and other homegrown things from her garden, and here she shows just exactly what she does with them.
It's hard to believe that only mere hours after rocking out on the world's largest stage, Underwood not only got out of bed, she's thriving in 2025.
The "Southbound" singer was even mixing up some sourdough for a cranberry focaccia and a classic boule on Wednesday (Jan. 1).
According to HowSweetEats.com, a cranberry focaccia is a festive bread that combines cranberries with other ingredients like cheese, shallots or orange juice to create a sweet and tart flavor.
A classic boule, according to PardonYourFrench.com, is a traditional French bread that's round and crusty and shaped like a squashed ball.
It seems as if Underwood will continue doing the things she loves most in the new year. In addition to posting what she was up to in the kitchen to start the year, she checked in on her sheep friends on her farm, including her naughtiest, Gary.
