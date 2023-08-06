Carrie Underwood brought her hard rock bona fides to the stage in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday night (Aug. 5), which was the first of three dates she's spending this summer opening for rock legends Guns N' Roses.

The country star began her set with a cover of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation." Fans have heard Underwood sing that song before, since she performed it with Jett herself during the 2019 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn.

But Underwood's rock covers didn't stop there. Over the course of her Saturday night performance, she brought out classics like Pat Benatar's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," the Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses," Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" and Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll." She also played "Alone," which was originally recorded by I-Ten in 1984 and was a hit for Heart in 1987.

Before she hit the stage, Underwood shared a tweet that hinted at some rock-friendly change-ups to her set list. "Got a lot of surprises tonight!" she wrote. "Thought we'd have some fun with the set list. Gonna play some songs/mash-ups/covers I've never done before and thought they'd be good for my fellow Gunners!"

Of course, Underwood's own body of work was well-represented in her opening set, too. Hits like "Blown Away," "Church Bells" and "Before He Cheats" all featured in her 18-song set list, as did newer material off her Denim & Rhinestones album, such as "Crazy Angels" and "Hate My Heart."

Underwood also returned to the stage during Guns N' Roses' main set, joining them for duet renditions of "Sweet Child o' Mine" and "Paradise City."

Saturday night's show is the first of three dates Underwood is scheduled to play with Guns N' Roses this summer; she'll join the rock legends in Montreal on Tuesday (Aug. 8) and head to her own stomping grounds of Nashville, Tenn. on Aug. 26 for a third and final show on the tour.

Here's Underwood's full set list from Guns N' Roses Tour, according to SetList.fm:

"Bad Reputation" (Joan Jett cover)

"Last Name"

"Undo It"

"Crazy Angels"

"Hate My Heart"

"Hit Me With Your Best Shot" (Pat Benatar cover)

"Velvet Heartbreak"

"Alone" (I-Ten Cover)

"Church Bells"

"Somethin' Bad"

"Poor Everybody Else"

"Out of That Truck"

"Blown Away"

"Wild Horses" (Rolling Stones cover)

"Flat on the Floor"

"Rock and Roll" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Ace of Spades" (Motörhead cover)

"Before He Cheats"