Everyone Said the Same Thing After Carrie Underwood’s Nate Bargatze Performance

Carrie Underwood debuted a fan-favorite Christmas song during the Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas special on CBS, and afterward fans were in total agreement.

Her very first live performance of "Stretchy Pants" received mostly rave reviews, with a few people simply not caring for the playful nature of Underwood's original Christmas song. "You got them skinny jeans on / Girl I feel sorry for you / Cause I just tried everything and I'm going back for round two / I got my stretchy pants on," she sings leading into the first chorus.

There was something missing however.

Noah Kahan and Darius Rucker were two more special guests who appeared during the Dec. 19 TV special.

It was filmed at the Grand Ole Opry House in November.

Underwood wrote "Stretchy Pants" with Chris DeStefano and Hillary Lindsey and released it in 2021.

A bonus clip shared on YouTube shows Underwood in a Christmas-red dress that showed off her famous legs. People noticed and flooded her social media post with compliments but some asked why she wasn't wearing stretchy pants.

Bargatze indicated his tuxedo was stretchy. Rucker gave a nod when asked if he was in stretchy pants. Underwood's outfit was neither stretchy nor pants.

Instagram.com/CarrieUnderwood Instagram.com/CarrieUnderwood loading...

Underwood delivers the full four-and-a-half-minute-long performance with the same power and conviction she's known for conjuring during performances of hits like "Before He Cheats" and "Something In the Water." You have to credit her for keeping a straight face as a group of dancers dressed like elves run through comedic choreography.

"They just worked off their holiday dinner, I think," Underwood says at the end.

An animated video supports Underwood throughout the performance. It wasn't her only moment from the TV special. Earlier she sang "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" with Rucker.