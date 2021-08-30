See a Teaser of Carrie Underwood’s New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener

Football fans get a glimpse of Carrie Underwood singing her new Sunday Night Football theme song in a short teaser clip shared on social media on Sunday night (Aug. 29).

The 20-second clip finds Underwood in studio, singing a few lyrics of the song without any backing instruments. Clips of some of the NFL's biggest stars (Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Russell Wilson and more) are spread throughout the preview video. It's all meant to hype up the first weekend of games and NBC's first Sunday Night Football broadcast on Sept. 12.

Underwood also shared the video on her Twitter page.

Last Monday (Aug. 23), NBC and Underwood revealed that she'd return for a ninth straight season. The production is a bit different for 2021, although the song — "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" — remains the same. LED technology courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic will put Underwood at a virtual tailgate party. The opening video will also feature cameos from NFL stars and fans, who were able to submit video.

Underwood praised the production team and said she looks forward to filming the opener every year. "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" is a play on Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You." It's the third song she's sang for Sunday Night Football during her nine years. For three years Underwood continued Faith HIll's tradition of singing "Waiting All Day ..." but in 2016 she debuted "Oh, Sunday Night," based on Miranda Lambert's "Somethin' Bad." That lasted until 2018, when "Game On" — an original Underwood co-wrote with Chris DeStefano and Brett James — debuted.

"Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" returned for 2019, with Underwood and Jett starring in the intro sequence together. This makes the third consecutive and sixth non-consecutive year song has been used. Prior to Underwood, Hill sang the song for NBC for six years and pop star Pink for one year.

Underwood's new opening video will debut ahead of the Sept. 12 Sunday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

