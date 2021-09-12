Carrie Underwood's newest Sunday Night Football theme song was just revealed. For the ninth straight year, the country singer opens NBC's coverage with a video that finds her trading scenes with the NFL's biggest stars.

"Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" is the name of the official Sunday Night Football theme song, and it's the song Underwood has used to open football season each of the last three years, plus her first three. The song is built on Joan Jett's "I Hate Myself for Loving You," a Top 10 Billboard 100 song in 1988. Underwood first teased the new video last month, sharing just a clip for fans on social media.

On Sunday (Sept. 12), this full music opener was revealed:

Underwood is as hyped as ever for football season in a short black and silver sequined dress, strutting down a hallway and belting the song on a digital podium and placed in a stadium (digitally).

In 2021, fans were asked to submit video that would be paired with NFL players and Underwood. Another big change for this year is that the video finds Underwood at a virtual tailgate party, with LED technology courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic. She had nothing but praise for the technology and her production team.

"Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" is the third song that Underwood has sung for Sunday Night Football during her nine years. Faith HIll passed the baton in 2013, but in 2016 Underwood debuted "Oh, Sunday Night," based on Miranda Lambert's "Somethin' Bad." That lasted until 2018, when "Game On" — an original Underwood co-wrote with Chris DeStefano and Brett James — debuted. Additionally, Underwood has co-written and recorded "The Champion" with rapper Ludacris. That song was used ahead of Super Bowl 52 on NBC.

