Fans Want Carrie Underwood for the Next Super Bowl Halftime Show, and They’re Demanding Action

Carrie Underwood fans are taking matters into their own hands a year out from the next Super Bowl.

They want Underwood to be the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, so they're working hard to make it happen.

Super Bowl 60 will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8, 2026.

Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

It's been 30 years since a country singer graced the Super Bowl stage as a halftime performer.

Fans Petition Carrie Underwood for Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Over the years, there have been a few petitions started at Change.org for Underwood to rock the halftime stage. There was even one for Super Bowl 59, which took place just a few weeks ago.

Now, the Care Bears (Underwood's fanclub) are flooding social media with #CUsuperbowl — a hashtag they're hoping the powers at be will notice. The movement began with a tweet from American Country Music Chatter.

Why Carrie Underwood Should Do the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Having a country artist headline the show would be a nice opportunity for the NFL's biggest game to capitalize on the country music trend.

The genre is having a moment right now in American pop culture, with many artists from other formats taking a swing at it. Roping someone in with mass appeal and a large catalog of music to pull from would be a smart move.

Underwood is also a household name. Perhaps not everyone is a fan of country music, but many Americans are familiar with her journey on American Idol and her winning run on Season 4. The country hitmaker will be making her return to the show in March as a judge — she's just as popular as ever!

Even football fans should agree with this petition. For 12 years, Underwood has been serving as the official hype woman for Sunday Night Football on NBC. She's been singing "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" ever since she took over the gig from Fatih Hill in 2013.

Then, there's the potential for collaborations: The country veteran has worked with several country singers, as well as out-of-genre stars like Ludacris, Guns N Roses and Joan Jett. She could craft a medley of hits for fans of all ages to enjoy!

So, if you, too want to see Underwood as the Super Bowl halftime performer next year, use #CUsuperbowl on social media to help it gain traction.

