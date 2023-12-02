15 Country Artists Primed to Headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show [Pictures]

Jason Kempin/Theo Wargo/Rich Fury/Kevin Wiinter/Ron Jenkins, Getty Images

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest stages an artist can play. And yet, it seems to be the one stage determined to shut out country music. Over the years, singers from all genres have headlined the show, but you would have to go back nearly three decades to find anyone from country music.

In 1994, Super Bowl 28 featured four artists from the genre in a special titled "Rockin' Country Sunday." During that game, Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd performed their biggest hits before closing out the show with a surprise guest — Naomi Judd. All five singers gave a passionate rendition of the Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Fast forward to Super Bowl 58, which will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. That will mark 30 years since a country artist has been involved in the halftime performance, let alone headlined it.

The genre has not been blacklisted from the NFL's biggest game, as the league has chosen several country vocalists to sing the national anthem over the years. In fact, the last three have been country-led, with Eric Church, Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton taking on the task.

Country music has continually been on a popularity rise compared to other genres, leaving many fans hoping for a Super Bowl halftime performance led by their favorite country star.

Below are a few country artists who are fit to headline such a big stage and deliver a rocking performance for a diverse audience:

Gallery Credit: Jess

