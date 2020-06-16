Three reality show favorites have teamed to form a country trio. Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James and Adam Wakefield are now Texas Hill and together they've released a single called "Darkest Sky."

The below music video for the acoustic ballad of hope was filmed in the studio and from each singer's home amid social distancing. James (a third place finisher on Season 9 of American Idol) starts on lead and acoustic guitar with Wakefield (runner-up during Season 10 of the Voice) hovering over piano. Boyd (winner of Season 7 of The Voice) joins on stand up bass as all three men layer harmonies for the first chorus.

"There's a little bit of light in the darkest sky / It'll shine on down if you give it time / Ain't long gone it's just hard to find / There's a little big of light in the darkest sky," the sing at the chorus.

A press release indicates that all three will share lead vocals, as each brings a unique sound to the band. They first teamed up and started to perform with each other in 2019. They’ve written dozens of songs together with plans on a late summer EP release. While James and Boyd are from Texas, the New Hampshire-raised Wakefield once lived on Texas Hill Road. He notes to Billboard that his brother was once in a band called Texas Hill that broke up, and his brother died before they could use that name together. So, this is a nice way to keep his memory alive.

Ryan Beaver, Mike Walker and James LeBlanc wrote “Darkest Sky.”