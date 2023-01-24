Country trio Texas Hill are now a five-piece band, and one of those pieces is not founding member Craig Wayne Boyd. The former winner of The Voice is out, leaving Casey James, Adam Wakefield and three new players.

A statement on the group's Facebook page reveals that Boyd is no longer with the band. Comments on the post from Jan. 24 range from supportive to furious.

On his personal Facebook page, Boyd announced a new solo show and then answered a fan question about his involvement in Texas Hill.

Officially, the remaining members of Texas Hill say they're grateful for Boyd's contribution to the band. "We've made some great music together and wish him all the best in his new endeavors," a note signed by Wakefield and James says.

Texas Hill was announced in June 2020 after James, Wakefield and Boyd began playing together in 2019.

Wakefield was also on The Voice, while James was once an American Idol finalist

New members of Texas Hill include Bart Walker, Louis Winfield and Clark Singleton

"It took us about eight months to come up with the name," Wakefield told ToC in 2020, explaining why it took them so long to introduce themselves.

The group has several concerts planned for 2023, starting with a March 5 date with Home Free at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Boyd has a trio of shows planned through May.