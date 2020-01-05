Craig Wayne Boyd and Wife Welcome a Baby Boy

Craig Wayne Boyd's family has a new addition, as the country music singer and his wife, Taylor, just welcomed a baby boy. The singer and former Voice winner announced the newest member of his clan on Instagram Thursday (Jan. 2).

"On 01/02/2020 at 6:20 cst, 6lbs 10oz, Boston James Boyd made us a family of six and we couldn’t be more excited! #bossbaby," Boyd captioned the photo of his newborn son.

Baby Boston is the third child for the couple. Together they share Graydon Scott, 2, Dakota Lynne, 4, and now Boston. Boyd also has one child, Jaxon, 7, from a previous relationship.

Boyd and Taylor first shared the news of her pregnancy with People back in August of 2019. Shortly after, Boyd posted the happy announcement on social media with a picture of his family in a band, along with a sign that reads "New Boyd Band Member Coming Soon! #ItsABoy"

Before baby Boston arrived, the Boyd's children were excited to have another addition to the family. As the singer revealed, "If you have run into us lately, one of the kiddos has probably spilled the beans." Big brother Jaxon took on the task of changing Graydon's diapers as practice; while Dakota was very curious about the new baby, asking lots of questions about it.

Boyd and Taylor have been married since April of 2016 after first getting engaged in June of 2015. The couple first met in December 2014, which was shortly after Boyd was announced as the winner of season 7 of The Voice.

