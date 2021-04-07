Casi Joy gets her priorities straight in her fun new video for her new song, "The Money."

The former The Voice contestant released her latest single on March 19. The fun track provides a rueful take on the notion that life isn't just about the money ... "unless you just don't got it at all," she laments.

Directed by Michael Martin, Joy's new video for "The Money" takes off on that entertaining notion as Joy pretends to be someone she's not in order to look more impressive and glamorous on her social media pages, despite the fact that she's scrapping for every penny in real life. By the end of the video, she learns that, indeed, "It ain't about the money at all."

"When I wrote 'The Money,' I always knew I wanted the music video to be comical, authentically me, and capture a lighthearted take of the hardships that money brings," Joy tells Taste of Country.

"Laughter is the best medicine!" she adds. "With that idea, I was reminded of 'The Dude' from The Big Lebowski, and how he didn't care about money or fancy things; he just wanted his rug back. While it was a fun prop to use, and to give a nod to the cult classic film, the rug in my video symbolizes the trials people go through to live a comfortable life, and ultimately the discovery that the most important things in life don’t even cost a dime!"

Casi Joy earned a four-chair turn from the judges on The Voice during her audition in 2017, when she subsequently competed as part of Blake Shelton's team. She's gone on to share stages with major artists including Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, LoCash and more. She's earned more than 35 million video views online. Her official calendar lists a string of public and private performances coming up over the next several months and across the rest of the year.

"The Money" is currently available for streaming and download across a variety of digital music providers.

