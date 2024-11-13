A Scary Incident Prompted Caylee Hammack to Take Shooting Lessons

Caylee Hammack is taking safety and security into her own hands after a recent incident left her feeling vulnerable.

The country singer took to social media to share a few photos from her lessons at a shooting range.

"Recently, something happened that made me feel very very unsafe," she writes on her Instagram Stories. "Since then, I have been learning defensive maneuvers and strategies with a professional."

What Happened to Caylee Hammack to Make Her Learn How to Shoot?

Hammack did not go into detail about the "unsafe" situation she found herself in recently, but she did say that she is now more confident in her "capacity to react in high stress moments."

"Taking these defensive courses has given me such security within myself," she writes in another story.

"If you are a gun owner for self defense reasons, I highly suggest looking into taking courses. The reassurance I have now in my capacity to react in high stress moments is a sweet relief from the fear I had been living in recently."

"I pray I get to shoot only paper targets FOREVER & I never have to defend myself with OR without a weapon," she continues, "But I have invested in myself thru these courses so I can sleep better at night."

The "Redhead" singer adds tht her favorite part of the course was learning to load, rack and shoot with just one hand. She shared a video of her racking the gun on the side of the table before aiming and firing at the target.

Country Artists Who Have Recently Experienced Crime

Although we don't know what happened with Hammack, we know it was enough for her to take action. Jay Allen had a similar epiphany after he was robbed at gunpoint in East Nashville.

He share his experience on social media and assured his fans that his is okay after the incident. He has since enrolled in firearm training, just like Hammack, to better defend himself.

"Event with having a muscular stature and being covered in tattoos, it didn't matter," Allen shares. "He had a gun, and I didn't. I felt helpless, taken advantage of, and mad at myself more than anything."

Michael Ray also revealed he was the victim of a truck break-in in Music City and lamented the direction he believes the city is headed.

"Sum bag f--kers who if I would have caught them would have had holes in them!" he writes on social media. "This town ain't what it was and it's losing the respect and foundation. Wish I would have caught these ppl cause there would have been a few left for others to worry about."