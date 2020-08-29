Tim McGraw turned to social media to share his reaction to the news of actor Chadwick Boseman's unexpected death at the age of 43, urging fans to come together to fight cancer.

CNN reports that Boseman died on Friday (Aug. 28) in Los Angeles after battling colon cancer since 2016. According to a statement posted to his social media accounts, he died at home with his wife and family beside him. Boseman was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and continued to work on films including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and more as his cancer eventually progressed to Stage IV.

Best-known for his starring role in Black Panther in 2018, Boseman gave his breakout performance in 2013's 42, in which he starred as Jackie Robinson, the first Black player to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.

McGraw's father was the legendary baseball player Tug McGraw, and he turned to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Robinson's legacy and mourn Boseman's death.

"Baseball is in my blood, literally...Jackie Robinson was a pioneer and made the game better, stronger and more inclusive ..... On this day our heart goes out to the friends and family of Chadwick Boseman who played Jackie in 42," McGraw writes alongside a split image of Robinson and Boseman in character as the barrier-breaking athlete.

"Cancer sucks, support the @americancancersociety if you can," McGraw adds. "We must fight this horrible disease with everything we can."

Ironically, Boseman's death on Aug. 28 landed on the same day the Dodgers and MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day in 2020, delayed from its usual date of April 15 annually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. April 15 was the day Robinson made his major league debut.

A number of Boseman's entertainment business contemporaries also honored him via social media, Variety reports. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige called Boseman's death "absolutely devastating" in a statement.

"Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible," Feige says. "He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages."

Funeral plans for Chadwick Boseman have not been announced.