Charles Esten Brings ‘One Good Move’ to the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ [Watch]

'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' NBC

Singer-songwriter and former Nashville star Charles Esten stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (April 10), sharing the television debut of "One Good Move," the leading track off his long-awaited debut album.

Backed by a full band and prominent piano line, Esten strummed his guitar as he performed his soaring single, an autobiographically-inspired tale of misspent youth and the lasting love it yielded. For Esten, that story is a tribute to his college sweetheart-turned-wife-of-three-decades, Patty, and the song is set to a breezy, country-rock, mid-tempo beat.

In an interview corresponding with his Kelly Clarkson Show performance, Esten shared the personal sentiment behind his new song, reflecting on his own youth and describing his younger self as a "bad decision machine" — with one important exception.

"Somehow that idiot met her, and somehow was smart enough to hang on to her," he relates. "And I go, 'She was my one good move. So when it was time to write, they go, 'So, that's the title.'"

During his time on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Esten further demonstrated his rock stripes, teaming up with show host Kelly Clarkson for a special installment of her Kellyoke covers series, in which the two performed Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" as a duet.

As he readies the release of his debut project, Esten will preview the track list with another advance song, "A Little Right Now," out on April 28. That song is available to pre-save and pre-add now.

