Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video.

“Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.

The soul-stirring visualizer, produced and filmed by Running Bear Films, brings to life the essence of the ruminative track as Esten assumes the role of a father imparting life values to his son. These precious father-son moments include praying in church, singing the National Anthem before a baseball game, working out, bonding over a beverage and even a shaving lesson.

“Yeah, in my soul, one thing I know / I ain't lookin' for a pot of gold / That ain't what this life means to me / I keep my head up high, feet on the ground / Love the ones I'm living 'round / Life is just that simple to me / Yeah, I'm a rich man,” LBT’s Jimi Westbrook reflects in the chorus over gently-strummed acoustic guitar chords and a brisk production.

“‘Rich Man’ has a special place in my heart, and I’ve been touched by the response it’s gotten from the record and playing it on the road. We wanted the video to show the love of family, and love of a father," shares Westbrook, who wrote the song by himself.

"This song makes me think of my own dad, and I wanted to honor that as well as the heart I have for my son," he adds. "Making this with Charles, the other actors, and of course Karen, Kimberly, and Phillip, was really a labor of love.”

Says LBT’s Karen Fairchild: “‘Rich Man’ tells the story of how the deep roots of family ground us and give us the space to flourish and become who we are meant to be. True wealth is the story of this song.”

“Rich Man” is off the Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy-winning group’s 10th album, Mr. Sun. The 16-song collection includes its buoyant singalong lead single, "Hell Yeah."