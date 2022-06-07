Little Big Town's current single, "Hell Yeah," is a mid-tempo party song with a backstory of heartbreak, and that storyline gets a visual component in the song's just-released music video.

The music video stars bandmate Phillip Sweet — who also takes lead vocals on the songs — as a recently-dumped guy whose friends take him out for a night out on the town. Of course, those friends are played by his fellow LBT members, and the night out leads to a rousing performance of the song from the stage of the bar.

Nashville-area fans might recognize the bar in question as East Nashville's American Legion Post 82, a hidden-away local hot spot that hosts honky-tonk nights every Tuesday night. Some big names have popped up during shows: Fans have spied artists like John Prine and Emmylou Harris at the American Legion.

Photographer and director Blair Getz Mezibov directed the video, bringing to life a vision that the band says is a perfect continuation of the song's message.

“We loved working with Blair on this video,” LBT's Karen Fairchild says. “Is there anything better than a found place in the middle of nowhere that is actually the coolest club in town? Throw some tequila and dirty dancing in the mix and it’s a party. I love a heartbreak song that can still make you feel good.”

"Hell Yeah" is the lead single off of Little Big Town's next album project, and is currently climbing the country radio charts. The band will be on tour with legendary rock act the Eagles this summer.