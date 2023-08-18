Charles Esten’s Pen Is All Over His Debut Album, ‘Love Ain’t Pretty’

A long-awaited independent debut album from Nashville star Charles Esten is finally taking shape. The 14-track project, titled Love Ain't Pretty, is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 26, 2024, but the actor-turned-singer won't be waiting that long to share some of it.

"I am so proud to finally announce that I’ve recorded my 14-song debut album, and it’s being released January 26th," he writes on social media.

Ten years in the making, Love Ain't Pretty is the result of a lifetime of work that essentially began when Esten arrived in Nashville for an acting role. He played Deacon Claybourne on the popular show Nashville for all six seasons of the series between 2012-2018.

Esten's heart is threaded throughout the collection of songs, as he co-wrote all 14 and partnered with writers like Eric Paslay, Jon Nite, Gary Burr, Leslie Satcher and more to do so. The album explores themes of romance, growth and reflection, life and more.

The actor has already shared several of the project's songs, including "One Good Move," "A Little Right Now" and "In a Bar Somewhere." Esten also dropped "Down the Road" featuring Paslay, which the two performed during a recent visit at the Grand Ole Opry.

Charles' Esten's Love Ain't Pretty Tracklist:

1. “Love Ain’t Pretty” (Charles Esten, Marshall Altman, Jimmy Yeary)

2. “A Little Right Now” (Charles Esten, Jacob Lyda, Brian Maher)

3. “One Good Move” (Charles Esten, Sam Backoff, Zarni deVette, Elise Hayes)

4. “In a Bar Somewhere” (Charles Esten, Jason Gantt, Neil Medley)

5. “I Ain’t” (Charles Esten, Brad Crisler, James LeBlanc)

6. “Another Song About You” (Charles Esten, Colin Elmore)

7. “When Love Ain’t Love” (Charles Esten, Jeffrey East)

8. “Candlelight” (Charles Esten, Kenny Alphin, Eric Paslay)

9. “Back in My Life Again” (Charles Esten, Marcus Hummon, Bryan Todd)

10. “Make You Happy” (Charles Esten, Gary Burr, Jon D’Agostino)

11. “Willing to Try” (Charles Esten, Gary Burr)

12. “Maybe I’m Alright” (Charles Esten, Leslie Satcher)

13. “Down the Road (feat. Eric Paslay)” (Charles Esten, Eric Paslay, Dylan Altman)

14. “Somewhere in the Sunshine” (Charles Esten, Jon Nite)