One of the most iconic homes in country music has sold at auction. The palatial Nashville estate that served as one of the main locations for the television show Nashville sold after an auction on Nov. 17.

The staggering 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate in Nashville's prestigious Forest Hills area also boasts two half-baths, for a grand total of 20,533 square feet. The jaw-dropping abode doubled as the home of country singer Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) on Nashville, and the camera-ready property has also hosted performances from Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Paul Simon and more, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

Steven Tyler filmed his 2016 Super Bowl commercial in the stunning two-story foyer, and Adele and Ed Sheeran have both leased the property at points over the years, according to various reports.

Highlights of the property include:

A curved floating staircase.

A climate-controlled wine cellar that holds 3,000 bottles.

Dining space for 50 guests.

Parking for 300 cars.

A resort-style pool area.

A two-stall horse barn with tack and feed rooms.

The extraordinarily high-end estate had previously been on the market off and on for several years. It first listed for $22.5 million, and eventually dropped to $13.5 million before going up for a no-reserve auction.

According to online property sites, the final selling price for the estate was just $4.65 million, which breaks down to $223 per square foot and a monthly payment of $27,923.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Rayna Jaymes' estate from TV's Nashville: