One of country music's most famous homes is going on the auction block. The Music City mansion that served as one of the principal locations for the television drama Nashville is slated for auction on Friday (Nov. 17).

The massive 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom stone estate located in Nashville's prestigious Forest Hills area also includes two half-baths, for a total of 20,533 square feet. The staggering mansion served as the home of country singer Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) during the run of Nashville, and the high-profile residence has also hosted performances from Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Paul Simon and more, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler also filmed his 2016 Super Bowl commercial in the expansive two-story foyer, and Adele and Ed Sheeran have both leased the property over the years.

Highlights of the property include:

A curved floating staircase.

A climate-controlled wine cellar that holds 3,000 bottles.

Dining space for 50 guests.

Parking for 300 cars.

A resort-style pool area.

A two-stall horse barn with tack and feed rooms.

The stunning luxury property has been on the market off and on for several years. It first listed for $22.5 million, and most recently dropped to $13.5 million.

Platinum Luxury Auctions described the estate as "enchanting," offering the property in a no-reserve auction that will take place on Friday at 6PM CT. Only registered bidders will be allowed to bid on the estate. For more information, visit the auction's website.

