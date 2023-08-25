5 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Aug. 19-25, 2023)
When one country music tour ends, another begins. Five hitmakers revealed news of late 2023 or early 2024 tours this week.
Luke Combs and Wynonna Judd are the two biggest stars to share new dates with fans. You'll find the details of both tours below. Neither are bringing the same ol', same ol' to the stage with them.
A residency from Shania Twain and a collection of dates from Oliver Anthony can also be found. Every year, artists choose late summer and early fall to announce their winter and spring tour plans. Several artists like Tim McGraw shared news early, but you can be sure there are more to come.
Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour
Notes: Luke Combs will play back-to-back shows in each city, with a different set of opening acts each night.
Tickets: Go on sale Aug. 25 at Luke Combs' official website.
April 12-13 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
April 19-20 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium
April 27 - University Park, Penn. @ Beaver Stadium
May 3-4 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ EverBank Stadium
May 10-11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
May 17-18 - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s® Stadium
May 31-June 1 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
June 7-8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14-15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
July 19-20 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
July 26-27 - Landover, Md. @ FedExField
August 2-3 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium
August 9-10 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium
Wynonna Judd's Back To Wy Tour
Note: On this tour, Wynonna Judd will play Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993) "top to bottom, back to back."
Tickets: Go on sale Aug. 25 at Wynonna's official website.
Oct. 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
Oct. 27 — Ames, Iowa @ Stephens Auditorium
Oct. 28 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino
Nov. 2 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre
Nov. 3 — Bowler, Wisc. @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort
Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Nov. 9 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 11 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Nov. 12 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
Nov. 17 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre
Nov. 18 — Bossier City, La. @ Margaritaville Resort Casino
Nov. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theater
Nov. 25 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace Theatre
Nov. 30 — Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Dec. 1 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
Notes: Members of the cast of the TV show Nashville will team up for a tour across Europe, with select shows in the U.S.
Tickets: On sale now.
Sept. 23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre * Chris Carmack to appear at this show only
Sept. 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 11 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo
Oct. 12 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo
Oct. 13 -- Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena
Oct. 14 -- Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester * Matinee Peformance
Oct. 14 -- Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Oct. 16 -- London, England @ Eventim Apollo
Oct. 17 -- London, England @ Eventim Apollo
Oct. 18 -- Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff International Arena
Note: Oliver Anthony tour dates haven't been shared on his social media pages, but each was confirmed with the venue.
Ticket Info: Visit each individual venue
Aug. 23: Farmville, Va. @ North Street Press Club
Sept. 7-10: Alton, Va. @ Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival)
Sept. 14: Morehead, Ky. @ Poppy Mountain Music Festival
Oct. 7: Irondale Mo. @ Big River Outdoor Campground
Shania Twain's Come On Over Las Vegas Residency
Notes: Twain promises her biggest hits and a few fan favorites.
Tickets: On sale now through Ticketmaster.
May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26
Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31
Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7
Nov. 2024: 29, 30
Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14