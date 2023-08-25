5 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Aug. 19-25, 2023)

When one country music tour ends, another begins. Five hitmakers revealed news of late 2023 or early 2024 tours this week.

Luke Combs and Wynonna Judd are the two biggest stars to share new dates with fans. You'll find the details of both tours below. Neither are bringing the same ol', same ol' to the stage with them.

A residency from Shania Twain and a collection of dates from Oliver Anthony can also be found. Every year, artists choose late summer and early fall to announce their winter and spring tour plans. Several artists like Tim McGraw shared news early, but you can be sure there are more to come.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023 + 2024, Full List

Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour

attachment-Luke Combs Tour LukeCombs.com loading...

Notes: Luke Combs will play back-to-back shows in each city, with a different set of opening acts each night.

Tickets: Go on sale Aug. 25 at Luke Combs' official website.

April 12-13 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

April 19-20 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

April 27 - University Park, Penn. @ Beaver Stadium

May 3-4 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ EverBank Stadium

May 10-11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

May 17-18 - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s® Stadium

May 31-June 1 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

June 7-8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14-15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 19-20 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

July 26-27 - Landover, Md. @ FedExField

August 2-3 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium

August 9-10 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Wynonna Judd's Back To Wy Tour

attachment-Wynonna Tour Poster LiveNation loading...

Note: On this tour, Wynonna Judd will play Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993) "top to bottom, back to back."

Tickets: Go on sale Aug. 25 at Wynonna's official website.

Oct. 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 27 — Ames, Iowa @ Stephens Auditorium

Oct. 28 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino

Nov. 2 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 3 — Bowler, Wisc. @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort

Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 9 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Nov. 12 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

Nov. 17 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

Nov. 18 — Bossier City, La. @ Margaritaville Resort Casino

Nov. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theater

Nov. 25 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace Theatre

Nov. 30 — Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

Nashville Reunion Tour

attachment-Nashville reunion tour loading...

Notes: Members of the cast of the TV show Nashville will team up for a tour across Europe, with select shows in the U.S.

Tickets: On sale now.

Sept. 23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre * Chris Carmack to appear at this show only

Sept. 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 11 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

Oct. 12 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

Oct. 13 -- Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena

Oct. 14 -- Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester * Matinee Peformance

Oct. 14 -- Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Oct. 16 -- London, England @ Eventim Apollo

Oct. 17 -- London, England @ Eventim Apollo

Oct. 18 -- Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff International Arena

Oliver Anthony's Tour Dates

attachment-Oliver Anthony Tour Date poster Facebook.com/NorthStreetPressClub loading...

Note: Oliver Anthony tour dates haven't been shared on his social media pages, but each was confirmed with the venue.

Ticket Info: Visit each individual venue

Aug. 23: Farmville, Va. @ North Street Press Club

Sept. 7-10: Alton, Va. @ Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival)

Sept. 14: Morehead, Ky. @ Poppy Mountain Music Festival

Oct. 7: Irondale Mo. @ Big River Outdoor Campground

Shania Twain's Come On Over Las Vegas Residency

attachment-Shania Twain Residency loading...

Notes: Twain promises her biggest hits and a few fan favorites.

Tickets: On sale now through Ticketmaster.

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14