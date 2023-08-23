Oliver Anthony Tour Dates: Where to Hear &#8216;Rich Men North of Richmond&#8217; Live [Updated]

Oliver Anthony Tour Dates: Where to Hear ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Live [Updated]

New Oliver Anthony tour dates are popping up on a daily basis. The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer hasn't publicized any upcoming performances, but some digging finds he'll play his third, fourth and fifth concerts soon.

This schedule isn't a true tour as much as it is a collection of dates at (mostly) outdoor music venues. Most notable is Anthony's Sept. 7-10 appearance at the Virginia International Raceway. He'll only appear on one day (and the organizer says it won't be that Thursday), and he'll perform between rock sets by bands like Five Finger Death PunchSlipknotShinedown and Pantera.

On Wednesday night (Aug. 23), Anthony is scheduled to play a restaurant called the North Street Press Club in his hometown, Farmville, Va. It's a sold out show, and Anthony's 7PM set will be followed by several more musicians.

Here is a poster for the event shared to the North Street Press Club Facebook page:

A date in Irondale, Mo., is the outsider, literally. It's the first outside of Virginia and North Carolina, two states Anthony has called home. Some digging finds that his manager Draven Riffe is a personal friend with management at the Big River Outdoor Campground. The Oct. 7 gig is loosely being billed as Appalachia Meets the Ozarks.

Here is a full list of all confirmed Oliver Anthony tour dates.

Oliver Anthony Tour Dates:

Aug. 23: Farmville, Va. @ North Street Press Club
Sept. 7-10: Alton, Va. @ Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival)
Oct. 7: Irondale Mo. @ Big River Outdoor Campground

Past Shows:
Aug. 13: Barco, N.C. @ Morris Farm Market
Aug. 19: Moyok, N.C. @ Eagle Creek Golf Club

