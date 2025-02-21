Oliver Anthony Shaved His Head — See Before and After Pics!

Oliver Anthony shaved off his famous red hair, and the results are stunning.

The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer didn't announce or "reveal" his new haircut. The oldest evidence we could find of the change came earlier this week, when he walked onstage to talk at the 2025 ARC Conference in London.

Oliver Anthony exploded into American pop culture in August 2023 when "Rich Men ..." went viral and topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Since then he has toured and released a full album of original songs.

In October 2024, Anthony abruptly announced he was leaving the music industry.

The full 8-minute-long speech is available on YouTube. Anthony spoke of community and announced that his Rural Revival Project is hosting an official event on April 5 in Spruce Pine, N.C.

The appearance came about one month after his last update on Instagram, during which he revealed postponement of a European tour. As you can see, his hair was as long as it has ever been then:

The contrast between appearances is stunning. Anthony looks to have taken a 1 or 2 guard to his thick head of hair, giving him a more professional look that's still anchored by his long, everyman beard.

Which version of Oliver Anthony do you like best?

Oliver Anthony Out Of The Woods Tour - Nashville, TN Jason Kempin, Getty Images / YouTube/OliverAnthonyMusic loading...

Per his official website, Anthony will be in Australia next month before shows in West Virginia and Montana this summer.

He continues to release new music and cover songs on his Instagram page.

