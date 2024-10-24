Oliver Anthony Preparing to Leave the Music Industry

Oliver Anthony's departure from the music industry may come as quick and unexpected as his entrance.

The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer says he's leaving the industry, but that doesn't mean he's done making music.

Anthony burst into the public conscience in July 2023 when the RadioWV YouTube channel published an acoustic video of him singing "Rich Men North of Richmond."

The next month, the song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last Easter, he released his debut album, Hymnal of a Troubled Man's Mind.

The 32-year-old didn't announce the decision as much as he got to it while replying to fans that commented on a recent social media video. On Nov. 2, he'll play a hurricane relief concert in Morgantown, W.V. It's part of the new Rural Revival Project initiative he's leading.

Here's the post, followed by what he said:

Responding to a comment that he's "everything that is right in the music industry," Anthony says, "I'm in the process of getting out of the music industry. It's a big joke."

Credit Whiskey Riff for being first to unpack that news from the 360-plus comments that followed the post. Anthony's plan, he says, is to focus on traveling ministry work.

"It's all part of this Rural Revival thing. I just have to go at it in baby steps since it's completely DIY," he shares.

It's not clear which parts of the music industry he'll be abandoning. Since "Rich Men" dropped, he's done very few interviews and remained independent, even though he's rumored to have gotten very lucrative offers from record labels.

Touring and songwriting seem to be on the table still — maybe he'll just find other ways to publish and distribute?

"I'll still be releasing music just like normal," Anthony says to someone with similar questions. "I'll just be set up legally as a ministry."

Anthony's last release was "Cowboys and Sunsets," released to Spotify and other platforms in June. He's been touring heavily all year and just announced an extensive European tour for early 2025.

