According to a new report, Oliver Anthony's wife not only divorced him, but she also wants to take half the money he's made and all the money he will make. In response, the singer wrote "Scornful Woman."

Anthony's new song — released June 4 — certainly tells a similar story. He's not yet hopped on social media to tie the lyrics to his personal life, but he's amplified posts from Joe Rogan that have done just that.

Oliver Anthony's real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. His wife is Tiffany Lunsford, and they've been married for quite a while, long before he went viral for "Rich Men North of Richmond."

At the time of the song's release, he had two kids with her, but another son was born in October of 2023.

Is "Scornful Woman" About Oliver Anthony's Wife?

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (about seven minutes in), the host talks about Anthony's rise from being broke to being a millionaire.

"He starts making millions of dollars, doing arenas. The wife divorces him, she wants everything," he says. "She wants more than half. She wants all the money he’s going to be making in the future, ’cause she was with him when he was broke. He’s just tortured, wants to die. And he writes this song."

Anthony pulled a clip from a different episode of the podcast to promote the song. In this most recent episode, Rogan once again appears to let his guests hear the new song.

After listening to the song, Rogan says that by the time their conversation is made public, the song will have been released.

"He just ethered his wife," replies comedian Shane Gillis, a guest.

Listen to Oliver Anthony's "Scornful Woman" below.

Oliver Anthony, "Scornful Woman" Lyrics:

Well she got a side to her / I wanna run from / She'll turn a warm afternoon / Into a cold, cold one / Well Eve grabbed the apple / And Adam took a bite / And now all these years later / And the math still ain't right.

Chorus:

With a Scornful Woman / A Scornful Woman.

I used to sleep so good / Didn't have a nightmare / I was busy dreaming / Believing she's always gonna be right there / And now the middle of the day / Is like the middle of the night / And the court says 50/50 / But the math don't seem right.

Repeat Chorus

She can have all the money / And they can keep all the fame / I'd go back to being broke as a joke / If I could just get a break from the pain.