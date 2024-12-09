Parker McCollum Slams Autotune Allegations From Oliver Anthony

Parker McCollum is sticking up for his musical authenticity in response to a rumor that he once used autotune modulators at a show.

"Never ever ever one time have I used autotune or a drum loop or anything fake of any kind onstage," McCollum says in a video uploaded to social media, where he's addressing the camera from horseback on a trail in the woods.

"Me and my guys are rippin' it, the real deal, every single night," he adds.

Why Is Parker McCollum Defending His Live Show?

It all started with a YouTube vlog that Oliver Anthony uploaded last Friday (Dec. 6) titled "What I've Learned From the Music Industry So Far."

The wide-ranging 15-minute video includes an anecdote about Anthony playing the Carolina Country Music Fest last June and seeing another artist who had "six autotune modulators on a pedal board onstage" to help with vocal pitch.

He didn't name names, but according the festival's schedule, McCollum performed after Anthony at that event — and fans connected the dots.

What Was Parker McCollum's Response?

Anthony might not have directly mentioned any names in his vlog, but McCollum said specifically that he wanted to speak in response to Anthony's words.

The "Burn it Down" star underscored that any insinuation that he uses artificial help to sing live is a "100 percent fabricated lie."

"It has never been one single part of our show. Not one note that was not live, raw and in the moment," McCollum continues. "... And that will never change. We will always be out there really swinging it as a real band trying to do our best to respect country music."

"So that's all I got to say on it, and that's where it needs to end," he says.

McCollum reiterated his thoughts in the caption in his post, positing that maybe there was "a mix up" on which show or festival Anthony was talking about in his vlog.

"But can confirm we have never once used any backing tracks or tuning and will never be true for my live show," he concludes.