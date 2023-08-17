Five years after the series finale of the hit television show Nashville, the cast is reuniting for a tour this fall.

Singer-songwriter Charles Esten, who starred as Deacon Claybourne on the show, says that he'll be performing hit songs from the Nashville soundtrack with co-stars Clare Bowen, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio. Chris Carmack will also join the tour for one date.

"Right now, it's been so long since we've done this together that we're really looking to fulfill for ourselves, what we're fulfilling for [the fans], which is 'Let's go back, let's go sit in that beautiful car we got to drive around called Nashville,'" Esten tells People. "I get to put Deacon's boots back on again, if you will. I'll definitely be standing behind some of his guitars, as I ended up with them."

Not all cast members are confirmed to join — star Hayden Panettiere, who played the role of Juliette Barnes, isn't on the list for the reunion, though Esten has nothing but praise for her contributions to the show.

"Clearly, her acting was so great on that show. I think her voice, her performances, were just stunning and super consistent," he comments. "I'd be the first one in line to buy a Hayden Panettiere album."

Meanwhile, while the focus will be on fan-favorite songs from Nashville, Esten says that the crowds might be treated to some surprises, too.

"We're still talking set list, and we always like to have a song or two up our sleeve that you might not quite expect," he hints.

"The music is all so meaningful to us, and what we found over the years is that for people that love Nashville, that's true for them as well. I'll get to sing a couple songs with Clare that we did on the show, definitely Jonathan and Clare and Sam will do a song or two together. We're real excited because Chris Carmack will be able to join us in Chicago, so that opens up a few more of those songs that I always love so well."

Tickets for the Nashville reunion tour dates are on sale now. In non-Nashville news, Esten is preparing to release his long-awaited debut album. That project, Love Ain't Pretty, drops on Jan. 26, 2024.

Nashville Reunion Tour Dates:

Sept. 23 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre * Chris Carmack to appear at this show only

Sept. 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 11 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

Oct. 12 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

Oct. 13 -- Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena

Oct. 14 -- Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester * Matinee Peformance

Oct. 14 -- Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Oct. 16 -- London, England @ Eventim Apollo

Oct. 17 -- London, England @ Eventim Apollo

Oct. 18 -- Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff International Arena