The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band are joining forces for a massive joint tour in 2020. The two iconic Southern rock and country groups will hit the road together for the Fire on the Mountain Tour.

The tour takes its name from the Charlie Daniels Band's platinum-selling 1974 album Fire on the Mountain, as well as Marshall Tucker Band's 1978 hit song that bears the same title.

CDB's classic hits include "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Long Haired Country Boy," "Uneasy Rider," "Simple Man" and more. Marshall Tucker Band are best known for a string of hits that includes "Can't You See," "Heard It in a Love Song" and others.

The upcoming concert dates will serve as a reunion between old friends who have frequently collaborated through the decades.

"We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years," Charlie Daniels says in a press release. "We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time."

"The idea of us touring again with the CDB leads to all kinds of possibilities," MTB lead singer Doug Gray states. "It's not just about the music, but also the friendships and the reunion with the fans who've been with us for many years. We'll be playing all of our hit songs as well as material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album."

The joint Fire on the Mountain Tour is slated to launch on April 13 with a performance at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, Okla., and it runs through Nov. 7, when it closes out with a performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla. Scooter Brown Band will also join a number of dates on the tour.

Charlie Daniels Band/Marshall Tucker Band's 2020 Fire on the Mountain Tour Dates:

April 23 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 24 - Salina, Kan. @ Tony's Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 30 - Moon, Penn. @ UPMC Events Center

May 1 - Washington D.C. @ Warner Theater

May 2 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

May 3 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

May 7 - Waterbury, Conn. @ Palace Theatre

May 8 - Morristown, N.J. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

May 9 - Westbury, N.Y. @ Theatre at Westbury

May 14 - Jackson, Tenn. @ Carl Perkins Civic Center

May 23 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 28 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 30 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept 4 - Huron, S.D. @ South Dakota State Fair

Sept 5 - Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

Sept 11 - Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

Sept 19 - St. Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept 24 - Meridian, Miss. @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 6 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Nov 7 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)