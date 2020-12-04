Duane "Dog" Chapman says his new show Dog Unleashed will use a Charlie Daniels Band hit as its theme song.

Chapman — who formerly starred in Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted — dropped a note on Instagram in which he says the Dog Unleashed theme song "says it all."

It's called "Simple Man," and it was the last Top 20 single of Daniels' career after its release in 1989. The working man's anthem suggests harsh justice for crooked politicians, drug dealers and rapists.

"Now if I had my way with people sellin' dope / I'd take a big tall tree and a short piece of rope / I'd hang 'em up high and let 'em swing 'til the sun goes down," he sings early on. Later, it's:

"Just take them rascals out in the swamp / Put 'em on their knees and tie 'em to a stump / Let the rattlers and the bugs and the alligators do the rest."

Remembering Charlie Daniels With His Best Songs:

When Dog's Unleashed was announced in September, the show was described not as another bail bondsman show, but as a vehicle that finds Chapman and his crew (including fiancee Francie Frane and her son, per Pop Culture), chasing people accused of crimes like rape, murder and child molestation.

Fans won't be able to find it on a normal television channel, however. Instead, Dog Unleashed will stream on Unleashed!, a digital channel described by Deadspin as place to see crime and justice programming, including reality television and docudramas.

The Unleashed! channel debuts on Jan. 1. The new show comes 18 months after Chapman's wife Beth Champan died battling cancer as he was filming the only season of Dog's Most Wanted for WGN.

Daniels died at age 83 after suffering a stroke on July 6, 2020.