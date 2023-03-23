Marshall Tucker Band are celebrating more than 50 years with an extensive tour called the Infinite Road Tour in 2023, and in a new interview, longtime frontman and founding member Doug Gray tells Taste of Country that the name of the tour could also be his personal mantra.

The 74-year-old singer is nearly a decade past normal retirement age, but he tells us he has no plans to retire any time in the foreseeable future. The downtime he experienced during the COVID pandemic allowed him to "sit on the beach every day" with his longtime girlfriend, but it also reinforced his belief that he wanted to continue to work.

"I don't think I have the ability to quit," Gray tells us. "I don't think that God wants me to quit. I think he wants me to go out there and show some of these guys that, don't give up."

"I'm blessed with the ability to have good health right now," Gray continues. "Good strength, and great people around me who want to see me ... I'd be letting so many people down. And I'd be letting myself down, first. No ... I see no end to this."

Marshall Tucker Band's Infinite Road Tour is currently slated to run through Oct. 28. Gray expects to announce additional dates further into 2023, including some overseas dates and festival dates.