Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt Reveal Outlaws & Renegades Tour

Charlie Daniels and Travis Tritt have announced the dates for a massive 2019 joint tour.

The Outlaws & Renegades Tour launched on March 8 in St. Augustine, Fla., with dates booked all the way through the end of August. The Cadillac Three, Marshall Tucker Band and Love & Theft will join them on select dates. The Charlie Daniels Band will not appear on the run of shows that take place from March 22-May 19.

Daniels is a Country Music Hall of Famer who released his most recent album, Beau Weevils: Songs in the Key of E, in October of 2018. The album is a collaboration between Daniels, James Stroud, Billy Crain and Charlie Hayward.

Tritt is celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of his being a member of country music's Class of '89 in 2019. The Class of '89 included Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Clint Black. His most recent album, A Man and His Guitar: Live From the Franklin Theatre, was released in 2016.

Charlie Daniels and Travis Tritt's 2019 Renegades and Outlaws Tour Dates:

March 8 – St. Augustine, Fla.@ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

March 9 – Viera, Fla. @ Space Coast Daily Park*

March 10 – Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater*

March 16 – Florence, S.C. @ Florence Civic Center*

March 17 – Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater*

March 22 – Dodge, City, Kan. @ United Wireless Arena *^ (CDB not appearing)

March 23 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mtn Grand Resort * (CDB not appearing)

April 12 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum* < (CDB not appearing)

April 13 – Pikeville, Ky. @ East Kentucky Expo Center*< (CDB not appearing)

April 14 – Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Center*< (CDB not appearing)

April 26 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena – Von Braun Center*< (CDB not appearing)

April 27 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center*< (CDB not appearing)

May 17 – N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues* (CDB not appearing)

May 18 – Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall* (CDB not appearing)

May 19 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theater* (CDB not appearing)

May 24 – Kearney, Neb. @ Viaero Event Center*

May 25 – Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*

May 30 – Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

May 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE – Outdoors*

June 1 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at the Heights*

June 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

June 7 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater*

June 8 – Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie*

June 9 – Cedar Park, Texas @ HEB Center Cedar Park*

June 13 – Baltimore, Mar. @ UMBC Event Center*

June 14 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

June 15 – New Berlin, Ill. @ Sangamon County Fair*

June 22 – Weedsport, N.Y. @ Weedsport Speedway*

June 28 – Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

June 29 – Tyler, Texas @ Oil Palace*

June 30 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Canes River Center*

Aug. 9 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Las Colonias Amp>

Aug. 10 – Ignacio, Colo. @ Sky Ute Casino >

Aug. 13 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort Casino>

Aug. 15 – Marysville, Wash. @ Tulalip Casino/Orca Ballroom>

Aug. 17 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amp>

Aug. 18 – Fort Hall, Idaho @ Fort Hall Casino>

Aug. 20 – Lancaster, Calif. @ Antelope Valley Fair

Aug. 22 – Rohert Park, Calif. @ Green Music Center>

Aug. 23 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino>

Aug. 24 – Primm, Nev. @ Star of the Dessert>

Aug. 25 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Anselmo Valencia Tori Amp>

*Features the Cadillac Three

>Features Love & Theft

^Features Copper Chief