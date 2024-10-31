Blame this one on a TikTok trend gone bad.

Recently, in what has been deemed the "Chase Bank Glitch," people found a way to get money out of the ATM machines from their accounts with the bank, even if they didn't have the money in their account. The way they did it is quite old-school, in fact.

Some Chase cash machines allowed people to deposit a check that they wrote to themselves for an amount larger than the balance in their bank account, then withdraw it in cash before the check bounced.

It went viral, people reportedly were trying it and bragging that it worked.

Well, here's a wake-up call for a select bunch of people who tried and succeeded in essentially stealing money from the bank: Chase Bank has filed four different lawsuits against four different people or entities that stole massive amounts of money during the time the glitch was discovered, and before it was stopped.

These are some serious allegations, too. J.P. Morgan & Chase says:

"On August 28 and 29, 2024, an individual deposited two checks in Defendant’s Chase bank account in the amounts of $75,000.00 and $245,999.12 at an ATM. After the checks were deposited, Defendant began transferring substantial amounts of those ill-gotten funds out of its account. The checks were eventually returned as counterfeit, resulting in a substantial negative balance."

The court filings also show that the California defendant owes Chase $90,794.02 and another Florida defendant owes $141,295.84.

Somebody in Texas thought they could get away with trying the viral TikTok trend and stole $290,939.47, the filings show.

The bank will always get their money. Those four individuals or entities did not think this one through and are now facing some hefty charges from a major corporation with the backing of endless money to take down the accused.

