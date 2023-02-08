Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Chase Rice is set to release a new studio album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, on Friday (Feb. 10), and he recently told me that this is him as he is supposed sound as an artist.

In the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, I sat down with Rice, having interviewed him once or twice before, but only over the phone. This time, he came into the studio to sit down and chop it up with us. He is a taller guy and he walks with swagger, so he is a little intimidating at first, but then I quickly realized he was just as nice as every other country artist.

As we talked, I pushed for a few more details about the album, and he revealed that there is a hidden track. It's so hidden, in fact, that Chase could barely even explain to me how to find it.

"Hell, I don't even know anymore, because everything's streaming now, it's just gonna be on there as a hidden track," he shares.

"You can't hide a track on streaming because it has to be attached to another song, so everyone would see a 10 minute song," he explains.

The song Chase has hidden is "For a Day," and it's the one he debuted on the Grand Ole Opry in October. It's about his dad.

"I miss my dad every day, and if I could have one more with him here's just a couple things I'd do with him," Rice says. "My favorite part would be seeing him with my niece and two nephews. I did three takes on this, one for each one of them, and I couldn't hold it together for any of 'em."

There are some other songs on this new album that are centered around his father, who died in 2008, and the album cover art is his dad — a vintage picture that Chase loves to look at.

You can hear my whole uncut interview with Chase Rice when you check out Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Episode 69 on the Taste of Country App, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.