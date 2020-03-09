Chase Rice’s ‘Lonely If You Are’ Music Video Brings Out His Inner Child

Chase Rice practically literally brings out his inner child for his "Lonely If You Are" video.

The 34-year-old's music video has children playing the roles of him and his crew while they put on a Chase Rice concert. The video was filmed at Grand Rapids' 20 Monroe Live venue and features a legion of kids as the stars.

The grown-up version of Rice even makes a cameo as a meet-and-greet photographer, and fans also catch another glimpse of him in the pre-show huddle (Rice's bandmates and crew also make appearances throughout the video).

"Performing on the road for a sold-out crowd is something our childhood selves dreamed about, so it’s cool to see 'mini versions' of us living out those moments in the video," Rice says in a press release. "We wanted to highlight how much fun it really is getting to play shows all over the world and how fortunate we are to share these moments with our fans."

"Lonely If You Are" is featured on Rice's surprise record, The Album Part I, which was released at the start of 2020. The album is his first project since Lambs & Lions, and Rice says his new material is some of his best work to date.

Rice concluded his headlining European Pint of Anything Tour and will hit the road with Brantley Gilbert, Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay on the Fire’t Up Tour beginning in April on select dates.