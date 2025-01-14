Ch-Ch-Changes: Chick-Fil-A Changes Fry Recipe + Customers Are Arguing!

There are two types of people in this world: Those who like crispy french fries and those who like squishy ones — and you can't please everyone.

Chick-Fil-A is finding this out currently as they tried to sneak one past the goalie and change their fry recipe, hoping not too many people would notice. They did.

According to USA Today, the highly-coveted fast food chain has made a "slight adjustment" to its original waffle potato fries recipe that "offers the same great taste" and will not contain "any of the nine major allergens."

The simple change is adding pea starch to the recipe, which apparently enables the crunch to stick around a little longer.

This change is said to help you get those golden fries all the way home and chomp down on them and still get some crisp on the front of the bite.

YouTuber Daym Drops took a bite out of the new recipe waffle fry and immediately got heated. He left a scathing review of them.

"We've been here before, I'm talking about dumb basic. I'm talking about old Ugg boots, leaning to the side, making their way to Starbucks basic. This right here is take all the makeup off basic."

Others are cautiously optimistic, offering to try the new fry recipe, but warning Chick-Fil-A that they don't want to be let down because they already loved the previous waffle fries.

Some users also are dumbfounded as to why Chick-Fil-A would break the old "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" rule.

Meanwhile, some customers are commenting how they are open to trying the fries, but are really hoping to not be able to taste peas when they bite into them.

Then, there are supporters — those who plant their crispy flag into the ketchup and stand by the new recipe change.

When you are constantly one of the most popular fast food chains in America, making a change can seem kind of extreme.

Only time will tell if Chick-Fil-A made the right choice for its customers and their brand.

