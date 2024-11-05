Chili’s Sales Are Booming Because of This TikTok-Viral Appetizer

A new Chili’s appetizer inspired by Nashville cuisine proves you can still find a fiery deal in this economy.

Chili's' new appetizer, the Nashville Hot Mozz, builds on the popularity of their Triple Dipper.

This offering, featuring three appetizer choices and dipping sauces, has gained significant traction on TikTok and contributed to a 70 percent boost in sales over the past year!

Check it out here:

The viral meal includes Honey Chipotle Chicken Tenders, Big Mouth Bites and the Nashville Hott Mozz.

The Triple Dipper and the addition of the Nashville Hot Mozz have significantly impacted Chili’s' business strategy — these viral menu items drove a notable 14.1 percent sales increase last quarter and have helped to revitalize the brand by appealing to both regulars and new customers.

In today’s economic climate, several restaurant chains have been forced to close locations due to rising operational costs, shifts in consumer demand and economic pressures.

Applebee’s, for instance, plans to shutter up to 35 locations this year after years of gradual closures, as it seeks to streamline and focus on co-branded locations with sister brand IHOP.

Similarly, TGI Fridays closed 36 underperforming restaurants in 2024, focusing instead on franchise models to navigate challenging market conditions.

Fast food chains are also facing these struggles: Burger King closed approximately 300 locations in 2023 to consolidate its operations and improve profitability.

Looks like Chili's is making it through just fine, one cheese pull at a time.