Applebee’s, America’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Shutting Doors Across America

Known for its food, drinks and decor, Applebee's, an American staple, is not doing so well.

Applebee's Is Shutting Doors Across America

If you have ever stopped into an Applebee's, you know that each and every time, you're going to get a consistent American meal at a competitive price.

The chain that is known for its burgers, ribs, wings and dollar margaritas has had a tough time keeping the doors open at some of their locations across America lately.

Why Is Applebee's Closing Locations?

In 2023 alone, Applebee's closed 46 locations due to underperformance. They have more on their radar to shutter in 2024, as well.

During a fourth-quarter earnings call, Tony Moralejo, the President of Applebee's, shared that Dine Brands Global, the chain's parent company, expects 25 to 35 more Applebee's locations will shut down in 2024.

What Happens to Applebee's Next?

There is also good news, though; in 2025, Dine Brands Global, which also owns IHOP, will start building combined Applebee's/IHOP restaurants.

The plan with these is to be able to draw crowds from both brand patrons, but only have to pay the operating costs of one restaurant while doing so.

Only time will tell if that is enough to save the once-expanding, now-shrinking chain.

Even having the viral hit, "Fancy Like" from Walker Hayes in 2021 couldn't save Applebee's. It was free advertising for the chain, with the lyrics:

"Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake / Get some whipped cream on the top, too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you."

For that offering, Applebee's offered Hayes a one-of-a-kind Applebee's gold card that he can use for free food from Applebee's at any location nationwide — as long as that location is still open for business, of course.

