Wendy’s Shutting Doors Across America, Is the Chain in Trouble?

Wendy's expects to close down over 100 restaurants nationwide in 2024.

Why Is Wendy's Shutting Down Locations All Across America?

The past four years or so have been somewhat devastating to the restaurant business. Lagging business, increased operating costs and other issues — some stemming from the pandemic — are mostly to blame.

The woes are even affecting the second-largest fast-food chain in America, Wendy's. Wendy's has been quietly closing locations this year due to those factors. In its Q1 earnings call, Wendy's showed that it has already closed 27 locations.

Wendy's also expects to open between 250 and 300 new locations in 2024, outpacing its store closures.

Eat This, Not That! reached out to Wendy's for comment and an explanation as to why they are closing so many locations but did not hear back from the chain.

Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner said that Wendy's currently operates more than 7,200 stores worldwide. The chain expects 30 percent of its future store openings to take place in the United States, while the other 70 percent will take place outside of the country, Tanner added.

This has some investors and foodies wondering if Wendy's is slowly becoming less popular in America, and more popular worldwide.

A quick search of the internet shows a few local Wendy's locations that have shut down already, and the local crowds were stunned.

There was a social media rumor about five months ago that Wendy's would be closing all stores, but that is certainly not the case.

The strange thing with most of these restaurant closings is that the restaurant is open one day like normal; then, the next day it is just gone. No reason, no explanation ... just a note on the door, in most instances.

Next time you head to your local Wendy's, it could be your last order from said location.

