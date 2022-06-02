Country artist Chris Colston never imagined life looking quite like this.

While the Texas native is still reeling over the early arrival of his first daughter Emersyn Ruth Colston on May 20, the singer-songwriter also finds himself delivering something of his own via the release of his new single, “Livin’ Like This.”

But first things first.

“Being a dad is the greatest feeling the world,” Colston gushes to Taste of Country in a recent interview. “[Emersyn is] a perfect mixture of her mom and me. It’s an amazing feeling to know I’m responsible for raising her and teaching her everything I know. It makes me want to go out there and work hard, not just for myself but for my family.”

Indeed, just as the new father is busy getting used to diaper changes and middle-of-the-night wakeups, he’s also psyched about releasing “Livin’ Like This” to the world.

“It’s a song you want to crank up loud on a boat at the lake or at a party with your friends,” explains Colston, who released his debut album, Bombs Away, in 2020 and has been making a name for himself in country music ever since via fan-favorite songs “Hate Me in My Hometown” and “Goodbye Gasoline.”

"We’ve been playing [the song] for live audiences and it’s one that the crowd sings back to us every night," Colson says of "Livin' Like This." His video for the song debuts exclusively via Taste of Country in the clip below:

A surefire summertime anthem written by Michael Carter, Ben Hayslip and Jameson Rodgers, “Livin’ Like This” certainly goes and reminds us that the best times always seem to come when we are at our most authentic.

“When I’m not on the road playing shows, I’m home with my family, fishing, hunting or anything outdoors,” Colston explains of his own personal vibe. “That’s just who I am.”

The music video for "Livin' Like This" gives fans a true look into Colston’s life, as he shot it in his home state of Texas.

“The Texas scene is the reason I’m where I am today,” says Colston, who is set to release his second album, Boy Like Me, later in 2022. “I grew up listening to legends and got to see them perform live on any given night. I’ll always be thankful I get to tour in Texas and learn from the best."

Colston will return to the road on June 3 after a little break to enjoy his baby girl.

“During my live show, you not only get to see me, but you’ll experience the energy of our entire band, which has a big sound,” says Colston, who has toured in the past with acts including Parker McCollum, Eli Young Band and Koe Wetzel. “We can be loud and rockin’ at moments and then we can be subtle and melodic, all in the same set."