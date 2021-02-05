Chris Janson's youngest son is about to have a major moment in the spotlight. Jesse Bo Janson is featured in a 2021 Super Bowl commercial from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's.

Janson shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 4), calling it a "proud dad moment." The young boy's picture appears at about 30 seconds into the one-minute ad: He's the redheaded cutie in the red hat, smiling has he holds a fishing rod in one hand and his catch in the other.

Janson doesn't offer specifics about how Jesse's photo was selected for the big game commercial. However, the singer has a line of hats available at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations in Tennessee, the proceeds from which support conservation efforts in the state.

The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's 2021 Super Bowl commercial is titled "Get Back to Nature." It shows people of all ages answering the call of the great outdoors, heading for the water, a hike and a bonfire, and also promotes Tracker brand boats and ATVs. Jesse Janson's photo is one of several used in the ad, along with footage shot for the occasion.

“You may be feeling a little cooped up, but don’t forget: There’s still rocks to be skipped, trails to be trampled, fish to be caught,” a voiceover reminds viewers. “In these trying times, we need nature more than ever. We need nature to remind us that, like a sunrise and the turning of the tides, these challenges will pass."

AdAge reports that Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris dreamed up the ad, which was produced in house, with assistance from advertising agency Kuhl/Swaine's Dave Swaine. The company is based in Missouri, also home to the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jansons have four children: Graham and Chel are Kelly's children from a previous relationship, and her country star husband lovingly refers to them as his "bonus kids." In addition to Jesse, they also share a daughter, Georgia.

Super Bowl LV is set to air live from Tampa, Fla.'s Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (Feb. 7) on CBS. A kickoff show will begin at 6PM ET, with the game itself, between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, kicking off at 6:30PM ET. Ahead of kickoff, Eric Church will sing the National Anthem with Jazmine Sullivan.