Chris Janson’s Wife Didn’t Know About This

Chris Janson fans know that he is over the moon for his wife, Kelly. Janson's wife is also his manager and keeper of all things Chris Janson, but that doesn't mean she knows everything he's up to at all times.

I recently had the chance to speak to the "All I Need Is You" hitmaker, and I asked a question about Hank Williams Jr. that somehow rolled into him revealing a secret to his wife, Kelly.

I know that Janson and Williams Jr. are friends, so I simply asked how deep that friendship goes.

"Hank put me on my first Tennessee turkey, years ago," Janson explains. "Yeah, we have some great memories together — I got to tour with him for a few years."

I have interviewed Hank Williams Jr. in the past, and he dished to me that he owns a Civil War cannon, so I asked Janson if he has ever gotten to shoot Hank's cannon.

He hasn't, but says he has "gotten to see the cannon many times." He abruptly changed gears and his tone, and that's when he revealed the secret that not even his wife knows.

"As a matter of fact, it's funny you should ask that, I have been looking for a cannon," Janson spills. "I'm not even joking, like if you look at my phone I can take you to the history — my wife doesn't even know, she's watching me from the other room and she doesn't know."

He doubled down with a gut laugh, adding:

"I'm gonna get a cannon, bro!"

At this precise moment, I looked to my left, and out of the window of the Taste of Country Nights studio I see Kelly's head creep up into view. She gave Janson the funniest look, and he went on to explain why he wants a cannon.

"I just want one so when people come up to the house and are like, 'Is that a cannon?', I'm like, 'That is a cannon!'"

There is no doubt in my mind that Chris Janson will go through with this fantasy and purchase his own cannon. He already owns Minnie Pearl's old Cadillac and one of Johnny Cash's top-coats, and lives on a farm that was once owned by Tim McGraw and Hank Williams. He is also trying to acquire one of Waylon Jennings' cars.

Janson is currently on tour to support his first release on BMLG, The Outlaw Side of Me, and his current song, "All I Need Is You," is moving quickly up the country charts.

