Chris Lane Updates Fans After Baby Baker’s Hospital Visit: ‘Keep on Praying’

Chris Lane's infant son, 3-month old Baker Weston, is feeling better after a scary trip to the hospital, but the singer is still requesting that fans keep his family in their prayers.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 11), Lane shared a snapshot of a pediatric ER entrance taken from the vantage point of a car.

"Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!" he wrote.

For about a week prior to the hospital visit, his wife Lauren Bushnell had been posting Instagram Stories letting fans know that the whole family was struggling with some sort of viral illness.

Fortunately, the day after Baker checked into the hospital, he was able to go back home, and Lane updated fans on his condition.

"Baker's home. He seems to be doing a lot better today, thankfully," he explained in a video message on Jan. 12.

"So if you said a prayer for him, thank you very much," Lane relates, "But keep on praying. He's still not out of the woods, but hopefully soon."

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lauren also referenced Baker's ongoing illness: She posted a photo of a sunlit, made bed, with a Frida-brand nasal aspirator — which is used to help clear congestion in young children — lying on the sheets.

"Nothing quite like the beautiful natural light and a freshly used nose Frida," she jokes.

The Lane family welcomed baby Baker in mid-October 2022. The singer and his wife are also parents to 18-month-old son Dutton. After Baker was born, they revealed that he had surprised them by arriving nine days early, and the process of getting to the hospital was "chaotic, unplanned and panicked."

Bushnell had a c-section with Baker due to the fact that he was breech, but after his birth, things became considerably calmer: "The minute he came into this world he has been nothing but peaceful and perfect," the singer's wife added.