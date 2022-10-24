Chris Lane and his wife Lauren officially revealed their second son's name on Saturday (Oct. 22), after sharing the good news of his arrival last week. The youngest member of the country music family is named Baker Weston Lane.

Lauren revealed the baby's name on social media, where she also posted a string of pictures of Baker's first days. The carousel of images include several shots of the family resting in the hospital, as well as a sweet close-up shot of Baker getting to know his big brother, 16-month-old Dutton, who is the couple's oldest child.

In the caption of her social media update, Lauren also added some more details about Baker's quick, hectic birth story.

"Our little man surprised us 9 days early," she writes.

"Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie-like situation), driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping," she continues, adding that the experience was "very chaotic, unplanned and panicked."

However, life has calmed down considerably since Baker had his debut: Lauren adds that "the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect."

When they first announced the arrival of baby Baker, the Lanes explained that Lauren had a C-section due to the fact that the baby was breech. In the days following his birth, they've shared several sweet moments from their first days as a family of four, including Dutton's reaction to meeting his younger brother.

Lane shared several of the same photos that Lauren posted with her name reveal, and he also included a snapshot of himself, Lauren and baby Baker as they prepared to leave the hospital. "Glad to be home and resting up," he says in the caption of his post. "Thanks for all the prayers and love for our fam!"